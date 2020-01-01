About this product

TRU Infusion CBD Pet products allow you to give your furry family member the same CBD wholesomeness you enjoy yourself. Made with ALL human grade ingredients, your pet will experience the same high quality CBD products. Your dog will love our bacon-flavored, high-quality CBD Dog Tincture. Available in 300 mg bottles, the tincture is flavored with all-natural bacon flavor and MCT Oil, only the best for your furry family member