  5. CBD Lidocaine Salve 600mg

CBD Lidocaine Salve 600mg

by TRU Infusion

TRU Infusion Topicals Balms CBD Lidocaine Salve 600mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tru Infusion's topical is crafted from a proprietary blend of essential oils, butters and waxes that are touted for their pain relieving, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties. Works on a wide variety of conditions. With added Lidocaine.

About this brand

TRU Infusion Logo