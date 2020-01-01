 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Double Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

by TRU Infusion

TRU Infusion Concentrates Cartridges Double Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Double Diesel Cartridge 0.5g by TRU Infusion

About this strain

Double Diesel

Double Diesel

Double Diesel is the sativa-dominant result of a cross between award-winning NYC Diesel and Sour Diesel. These plants are easy to grow and their lime green buds will give off a strong diesel-y odor with some grapefruit added in. The grapefruit notes overpower the taste, giving this strain a unique musky fruit flavor. Its effects are happy and uplifting, but not usually as energetic as some other sativas. Overall, it’s a good choice for a laid-back medicated time. 

About this brand

