by TRU Infusion

About this product

About this strain

Purple Bubba

Purple Bubba is a cross of two well-known indica strains, Bubba Kush and Purple Kush. Given these potent genetics, you can be sure that a few puffs of this smooth and fruity tasting strain will leave you stuck to your chair with an intense body high. According to reports, Purple Bubba can be beneficial for patients suffering from chronic pain, loss of appetite, anxiety, and insomnia.

About this brand

TRU Infusion Logo