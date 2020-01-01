Humboldt is more than a place where great medicine is grown. It’s an icon, a legend, an idea, a philosophy, and, to True Humboldt, it’s even a mission. We believe cannabis can play a healing role in a patient’s life. Physically. Emotionally. Environmentally. Even spiritually. That’s why we’ve dedicated ourselves to offering the best cannabis and services available anywhere. While we obsess about maintaining the world-renowned tradition of Humboldt’s superior quality, we also focused on breaking new ground in getting our excess medicine to patients that need it. By helping farmers and dispensaries smooth the reimbursement process, we’ve successfully developed a complete distribution network throughout the state. We’re a growing network of farmers. We’re run by a conscience, not a corporation. The founding members have lived in Humboldt for an average of 25 years. We raise our families in Humboldt, and we run our businesses throughout Humboldt County and in Arcata. We’re always interested in talking to like-minded farmers, so get in touch with us if you’d like to preserve the tradition of Humboldt quality and craft. We work closely together. By working together, we’re lowering the costs of production, establishing standards for superior consistency and quality control, competing in a competitive branded market, and preserving the heritage of Humboldt’s most notorious commodity. We’re community-minded. We’re not just a collective of farmers who share our accumulated knowledge and experience with each other. We also employ members of our community whenever possible and pay them living wages. We also work with local environmental engineers, lumber and construction companies, soil labs, nurseries, accountants, and more. Because we believe we’re all in it together. We’re evolving. Although we’ve been around for a while, we know reform is on its way and that we need to adapt. This requires vision and the ability to thrive in a new environment. We’re already leading by example, too. We are seeking to fully permit our farms and are actively pursuing compliance with county regulatory agencies. We’re craftsmen. Some craftsmen work with hammers and saws. We work with the earth, flowers, and sun. Each True Humboldt farmer is dedicated to carrying on the tradition of quality.