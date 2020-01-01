 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Cookies and Cream Bar 70mg 2-pack

Cookies and Cream Bar 70mg 2-pack

by True North Collective MI

Write a review
True North Collective MI Edibles Chocolates Cookies and Cream Bar 70mg 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This cookies-and-cream-flavored, cannabis-infused chocolate from True North Collective will satisfy your sweet tooth and may promote general pain relief and relaxation. Comes in two pieces (35mg THC each). Can be cut to make smaller doses. Contains sugar, milk, cocoa, and soy lecithin. Activation time: about 45 minutes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

True North Collective MI Logo
True North Collective is a Licensed Class C Grow, and a Licensed Processor in Michigan