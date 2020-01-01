 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Gorilla Breath Cured Badder 1g

Gorilla Breath Cured Badder 1g

by True North Collective MI

Write a review
True North Collective MI Concentrates Solvent Gorilla Breath Cured Badder 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gorilla Breath

Gorilla Breath

Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Gorilla Breath crosses Original Glue with OGKB to get a hybrid with a high resin production and a strong OG aroma. With a delicious flavor profile including notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel, you’ll surely want to try this strain.

About this brand

True North Collective MI Logo
True North Collective is a Licensed Class C Grow, and a Licensed Processor in Michigan