Motorbreath Live Resin Badder 1g

by True North Extracts

True North Extracts Concentrates Solvent Motorbreath Live Resin Badder 1g

About this product

About this strain

Motorbreath

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

About this brand

True North™ Extracts is a Portland-based producer of pure CO2 Cannabis oil, a convenient and discreet way to medicate. True North was founded by two Oregonians with extensive backgrounds in marijuana cultivation, and an independent spirit reflected in the work and culture of our company. Through extensive research, True North has developed a proprietary process that removes all solvents while maintaining a flavorful terpene profile – without the need to add any artificial elements. We want our products to enable you to "LIVE YOUR TRUTH," doing whatever it is that you find moving and inspirational. True North products are designed for anyone looking for a completely clean and gentle experience that benefits the mind, body and soul.