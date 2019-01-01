About this product

FRAGRANCE: Cheese, funk, savory EFFECT: Soothing, couch-lock, great for the end of the day discomforts True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. Originally bred by Big Buddha Seeds, Blue Cheese is an indica-dominant strain that has pleased consumers for over a decade with its slightly above average potency and a pleasing taste. Big Buddha cultivated Blue Cheese by crossing the hybrid Skunk #1 phenotype UK Cheese with the indica Blueberry. On the name of its parents alone, consumers should know that they are in for a unique experience with Blue Cheese. Blue Cheese is known for an aroma that lives up to its namesake for one of cannabis’ more compelling and unique profiles. Fans and cannasseurs alike enjoy the strain, including awarding Blue Cheese the third place Sativa Cup at the 2006 High Times Cannabis Cup. Blue Cheese offers a fragrance profile that is bursting with cheesy, savory, funky scents. In addition to pungent cheese, users also note sweet hints. Living up to its name, Blue Cheese is known for being a rather dank and noticeable strain. When lit, Blue Cheese continues to offer up a dank, flavorful experience. Gone is the smell of cheese and is replaced by the sweetness of blueberries – adding to the complexity of this intriguing flower. The terpene profile for Blue Cheese is most comprised of the spicy-sweet beta caryophyllene (29%). The spicy-sweet combination is another aspect of this strain that consumers can enjoy. Limonene (12%) and Humulene (11%) round out the three most present terpenes with Myrcene and other terpenes each making up 8% or less of Blue Cheese’s profile. Its THC potency tends to average slightly above the common indica. With data collected by Wikileaf, Blue Cheese averaged a 15% potency while reaching up to 20% at its highest. Overall, Blue Cheese tends to give users an uplifting experience that starts slow and effects the spirit in immense ways. Like a true indica-dominant strain, Blue Cheese is likely to put consumers into a couch-lock filled with a soothed feeling. It is most definitely an end of the day strain. That said, its hybrid lineage does come through at times with a sativa burst that can make it a worthy daytime strain for some. Since the mid-2000s, Blue Cheese has pleased and perplexed consumers and experts alike. Its aromas and flavors represent a lineage of diverse tastes and smells that one should highly consider trying.