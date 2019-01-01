About this product
FRAGRANCE: Sweet blueberry EFFECT: Euphoric and creative Blue Dream Infused Strain Profile takes the euphoria and creativity boosting properties of Blueberry indica and sativa Haze and complements the mood with sweet blueberry. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.