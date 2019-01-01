 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by True Terpenes

True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Blue Zkittles Infused Profile
About this product

FRAGRANCE: Blue raspberry EFFECT: Calming Blue Zkittles Infused Strain Profile takes the calming, floral and tart citrus blend of Blue Diamond and Zkittles strains and adds a burst of blue raspberry. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

About this strain

Blue Zkittlez

Blue Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Zkittlez by Dying Breed Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of Blue Diamond and Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The physical effects of this strain are mellow and moderately sedating, igniting appetite while weighing on the limbs. Its strong physical effects and uplifting mental high make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

About this brand

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.