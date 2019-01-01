About this product
FRAGRANCE: A sweet blend of cherry blossom, grapefruit and cedar. The floral, musky scents hit your palette and creates an instant wave of flavor. EFFECT: Will leave you ready to chill. While deeply soothing, Forbidden Fruit leads to uplifted rather than overwhelmed spirits. Forbidden Fruit delivers on its name. Created by crossing two flavor forward cultivars Cherry Pie and Tangie, this profile is a temptingly good. True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.