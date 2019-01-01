About this product

FRAGRANCE: Sweet, pungent, berry like, creamy EFFECT: Soothing, euphoric, happy, giggly True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand. This hybrid strain is named for its dessert-like aroma. A blend of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies), Gelato is a potent deliverer of restfulness and euphoria. Sweet, pungent, flowery scents bring creativity. Also known as “Larry Bird.” Gelato is a strain that is held in high esteem for its stellar lineage and effects that leave consumers in varying states of calm pleasure. Stemming from Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Sunset Sherbet, Gelato packs a pungent punch filled with sweet scents including berry and cream. Once combusted, Gelato offers the previously mentioned berry flavor, as well as other possible citrus hints. In fact, its flavor profile is one of the most well-liked strains today. Be warned: this is not a strain for discreet consumption despite how good it will smell. Gelato’s terpene profile is made up, in large part, by two dominant types: beta caryophyllene (24%) and limonene (21%). Myrcene (12%) and linalool (10%) round out the four most present terpenes, while several others individually account for 7% or less of its profile. THC content analysis from Wikileaf found that Gelato boasted a 20% average – well above the average indica of 12.5%. At its highest percent, the strain registered a 25% THC content. This indica brings with it a range of effects primarily centered around improving your attitude. From general happiness to having a bout of the giggles to euphoria, Gelato is known to provide a bit of each while helping soothe consumers. Others noted heightened feelings and felt more creative after using Gelato. However, it is worth remembering that this is a strain that packs an above average potency. Additionally, its effects usually kick in rather quickly. So, if you are a beginner or have a lower tolerance, it may be best to work your way up before trying Gelato. As a strain that is often difficult to grow, Gelato is an always-in-demand flower that leaves consumers feeling the effects early and often. While you won’t melt into the couch like heavier indicas, it certainly leaves consumers with some of the indica effects while filling the room with a pungent aroma that is hard to top. Whether you call it Gelato or Larry Bird, there is a high probability that you’ll end up calling this strain one of the best around.