Golden Pineapple Infused Strain Profile

by True Terpenes

FRAGRANCE: Pineapple EFFECT: Happy, Uplifting Golden Pineapple Infused Strain Profile takes the happy and uplifting tropical citrus of Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush and brightens the day with fresh pineapple. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

Golden Pineapple

Golden Pineapple
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.