FRAGRANCE: Sweet, floral, earth EFFECT: Soothed, tired, hungry and a fusion of euphoria True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. When talking west coast indicas, it is hard to have a conversation without mentioning Granddaddy Purple. Coming from the skilled cultivation of Ken Estes in 2003, Granddaddy Purple came about from crossing Purple Urkle with Big Bud. Some have even gone so far as to say it might be the most well known of the purple strains. Regardless, Granddaddy Purple touts a hefty THC content that lives up to some of the finest Bay Area cultivations around. 15 years on from its debut, Granddaddy Purple continues to be a sought after strain. GDP’s aromatic profile is noted for offering a combination of sweet floral notes with scents from the Earth. More specifically, most users pick up sweet notes of fruits like berries and grapes. Some have noted that even a small amount of properly grown Granddaddy Purple could fill up a room. When combusted, the pine, berry and grapes flavors continue to come through, as does a thick cloud of smoke. Nine terpenes make up Granddaddy Purple’s profile. At 40%, linalool is the most present terpene with humulene with the second largest percentage at 35%. Myrcene comprises 17% of the profile while beta caryophyllene, alpha pinene and four others each make up 5% or less of the overall terpene profile. Like a premier west coast indica, GDP has a reputation for packing a punch. It may not be the most ideal for newcomers and low tolerances. Start with a low dose and go slow. When consumed, GDP lives up to the indica billing once again, providing users with a heavy high. After the initial rush, consumers often note feeling immense waves of soothing roll in. This washes away concerns, making room for a quieting presence in the mind. This has led some to even note feeling euphoria along the way. As such, Granddaddy Purple is considered an excellent strain to wind down a night. Because of its history and legacy, Granddaddy Purple is a new classic in cannabis cultivation. It is a true and through west coast purple indica that continues to be loved by users of all walks of life.