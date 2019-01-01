 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Grapefruit Kush Infused Strain Profile

by True Terpenes

FRAGRANCE: Grapefruit EFFECT: Creative and relaxing Grapefruit Kush Infused Strain Profile takes the creativity and relaxation boosting properties of BC Kush and Grapefruit strains and adds a splash of crisp ruby red grapefruit. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

About this strain

This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains.  Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.