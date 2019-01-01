About this product

FRAGRANCE: Sweet, earth, fuel EFFECT: Uplifting, creative and soothing True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. When it comes to living up to your parent’s legacy, Headband joins a choice few that have to live up to such mega-influential names. The indica leaning hybrid is the result of reversing OG Kush to pollinate Sour Diesel and comes via California’s Reserva Privada. Despite the challenge of living up to its legacy, Headband proved to be a worthy strain of its own – even earning itself a name that gives praise to its heady effects. Thanks to its strong potency which lasts a while and can ease the soul, it has won numerous awards and is beloved by a wide range of consumers. Headband, also known as Sour Kush, has an aromatic profile that gives users a mix of earth, diesel and sweet lemon. Folks looking for a discreet flower may want to look elsewhere. Headhand’s fuel notes are known to linger in the air. Smoking it is often considered one of the more enjoyable indica leaning strains around. The fuel and earthy aroma give way to the lemons when lit, while an introduction of creamy flavor and mouthfeel adds to the experience. The terpene profile for Headband is primarily made up of terpinolene at 31%. Similar to Headband, terpinolene offers up hints of citrus to complement its sweet and piney aroma. Other prominent terpenes in its profile include limonene (14%), Myrcene (12%) and Ocimene (12%). You don’t earn a name like Headband without having a significant punch packed into your buds. The effects of Headband start where you would expect them to be. Most users note the slight pressure forming slowly and lasting for some time after. Those who haven’t tried it before should note the pressure is welcoming and nothing like a headache. Instead, some have observed it to feel like being in a warm blanket. Overall, the common Headband experience should leave consumers with heightened well-being along with a soothed soul, which can lead to a rise in creative energy as well. Though be aware, couch lock can be a common occurrence. For years, Headband has thrilled consumers with its slow yet strong effects and a flavor not many can live up to. From its iconic pressure to its knack for making everything feel more soothed, there is quite a bit to love about Headband. If you haven’t yet, consider trying Headband whenever you can. Just be sure to have a few hours set aside to enjoy all its goodness.