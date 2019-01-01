About this product

FRAGRANCE: A strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones. EFFECT: Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace. Named after a delicious sweet liquor this lemon forward strain profile will leave you wanting dessert. Limoncello gives off strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones. Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.