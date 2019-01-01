About this product

FRAGRANCE: Sweet, tropical, cedar, citrus EFFECT: Uplifting, euphoric, energetic accompanied by a soothing sensation True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. Pineapple Express may be the most well-known strains in cannabis today. Cultivated by Barney’s Farm, not only is it one of the premier flowers, but the sweet sativa is also one of the most iconic stoner comedies in recent memory. Made famous by James Franco, Seth Rogen and co., the film only further highlighted why so many consumers love this strain. Since then, both the movie and flower have grown in popularity to heights little to no strain has seen otherwise. The sativa-dominant cross between Trainwreck and Hawaiian continues to hit consumers hard, be uplifting and live up to the legacy of the community, the film and awards have placed on it. Pineapple Express is beloved because of the abundance of sweet, citrus aromas it exudes. While an overwhelming rush of pineapples to the nostrils usually won’t bother folks, it may in cannabis form. That’s exactly what Pineapple Express offers up, so be conscious if you’re looking for something discreet. As the famous Chappelle Show sketch once famously said, “it tastes just like it smells, delicious.” That is exactly the case with Pineapple Express. In addition to the tropical citrus tastes, users should expect notes of wood like cedar and pine. And like a proper ripe in-season pineapple, consumerhres’ mouths are likely to have a sweet aftertaste that lingers on the taste buds. Four terpenes account for the bulk of Pineapple Express’s profile. At 30%, beta caryophyllene is the most prominent terpene found in the strain. A citrus terpene, myrcene, is the second most present in the profile at 23%. Meanwhile, another citrus terpene, limonene, is the third most present at 18%. The fourth most present, humulene, offers up a woody aroma and comprises 15% of Pineapple Express’s profile. While the film made Pineapple Express out to be a strain that leads to some out there experiences, the truth is that it’s much more like a highly potent sativa strain. Known for leaving users feeling energetic, enthusiastic and soothed for a long period of time, Pineapple Express has lasting effects that ease throughout oneself. That said, it’s no surprise that Pineapple Express is a legendary strain and film. It’s a bucket list choice for countless consumers. If the opportunity arises, be sure to give it a try.