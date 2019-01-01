 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile

Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile

by True Terpenes

Write a review
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile

Buy Here

About this product

FRAGRANCE: Strawberry and cream EFFECT: Happy and relaxed Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile takes the relaxed happiness of a Chronic, White Widow and Cheese Heavyweight hybrid blend and turns it up with ripe strawberry & cream. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

Bred by Cannarado and pheno hunted by the Jungle Boyz, this multi-state project has produced a top-shelf strain that’s turning heads everywhere. The first in the Jungle Boyz’s Exotikz lineup, Strawberry Shortcake crosses White Wookie with The White, offering a strong and hearty strawberry flavor. This strain will put you down for the count in a euphoric bliss, making any old couch feel like a slice of heaven. 

About this brand

True Terpenes Logo
True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.