About this product
True Terpenes Fresh Lemon TERP Flavor captures the feeling of walking through a lemon orchard, with hints of flowers and fruit. TERP Flavors are an effects-rich terpene base combined with a variety of other aromatic compounds. The DOWN blend features our proprietary terpene mix to help you slow down and unwind.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
True Terpenes
True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.