About this product
FRAGRANCE: Tropical and sweet EFFECT: Happy, uplifting and euphoric Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile takes the uplifting and euphoric Tangie and GSC strains and boosts the good vibes with tropical cookie sweetness. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.