Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile

by True Terpenes

About this product

FRAGRANCE: Tropical and sweet EFFECT: Happy, uplifting and euphoric Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile takes the uplifting and euphoric Tangie and GSC strains and boosts the good vibes with tropical cookie sweetness. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

About this brand

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.