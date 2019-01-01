About this product

FRAGRANCE: Cherry Pie and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) blend to form a tasty flavor with lemon and mango highlights along with creamy lavender notes. A complex variety; the exhale holds the citrus cream flavor. EFFECT: Great for unwinding at the end of the day or just removing the discomfort of the day. Great for lifting your spirits. True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. Wedding Cake, sometimes known as Pink Cookies, is a strain that leans on some very popular genetics to yield a balanced high and a dynamic taste. It is a cross between sour hybrid Cherry Pie and the universally appealing Girl Scout Cookies. And although its flavor may vary depending on the phenotype, Wedding Cake doesn’t exactly taste like any traditional nuptial dessert most have ever tasted — instead, its profile is mostly sour and tangy with just a hint of creaminess. Increasingly popular for its well-rounded effects. Wedding Cake is distinguished by its very large and colorful flowers. The chunky, globular nuggets adhere in a dense, indica-typical bud structure, with tightly curling leaves. The leaves themselves are an earthy green to brown. They are threaded through with orange hairs, which are actually pistils, meant to catch pollen from fertilizing male plants. A high concentration of trichomes gives this strain its incredibly sticky texture. Wedding Cake’s buds are as aromatically striking as they are visually impressive. When properly cured, they smell vegetal: damp and mossy with just a hint of citrus. Hanging out underneath is a skunky funk that betrays the influence of grandparent strain OG Kush, while breaking up or grinding the buds gives off notes of spicy sandalwood. It tastes sweet and rich on the exhale, with a super subtle creamy mouthfeel that some might compare to the taste of cake. This strain starts relatively quickly, taking hold of your spirits. Users may find things to be more fast-paced or intense, and more aware of their surroundings. In the right set and setting, this change in thinking is accompanied by an uplifting effect. Less than an hour in, Wedding Cake’s indica side kicks in. Smokers might feel increased warmth and a pleasant heaviness that spreads. Even in the midst of this soothing, though, the focus continues, allowing users to feel uniquely “tuned in” to their surroundings. This combination of effects lends itself to complex activities like creating art, exercising, and even sex. As time progresses, so does this strain’s effect — after a few bowls, smokers may find themselves couchlocked. Its tendency to bring about feelings of perceptiveness can aid those with mild to moderate discomfort, helping them feel more “in the moment.” Because this strain leaves users levelheaded, it can also help those to focus on specific tasks. Wedding Cake’s gradual waves of unwinding can soothe discomfort. Whether it’s billed as Wedding Cake or Pink Cookies, seeds of this strain do not seem to be available for commercial sale. Prospective growers will need to obtain cuttings from mature plants in order to grow genetically identical “clones.” It is said to be a temperamental plant, and not the best choice for novice growers. Detailed information on Wedding Cake’s cultivation is not readily available, but, like many hybrids, it can be grown in controlled indoor conditions or outdoors in warm, humid climates with average temperatures in the 70-degree Fahrenheit range. We also know that parent strain Cherry Pie is particularly mold resistant, a characteristic that may carry over to some phenotypes of this strain. Wedding Cake offers growers a moderate yield for their efforts. While some married couples indulge in a piece of their frozen wedding cake on a first anniversary, a few tokes of Wedding Cake would be just as satisfying. Rich and recharging, it can stoke your spirits — and fortunately, it’s not such a knockout that it’ll prevent you from enjoying a little bit of intimacy.