About this product

FRAGRANCE: Citrus, pine, earth EFFECT: Cheerful, euphoric, energized True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. Rare and elusive are two words often used to describe XJ 13. The clone-only hybrid strain comes from crossing two favorite flowers in Jack Herer and G13 Haze. Despite its legacy, XJ 13’s history is a bit unclear. That said, what is known is that this is one of the premier strains that have the potential to help ease a number of discomforts. XJ 13’s aromatic profile is quite a joy, with citrus offering up the most prominent notes. Joining citrus are earthy notes as well as hints of pine. With a rather pungent aroma, this is not a particularly discreet flower. Once lit, the citrus aromas give way to lemons as the most notable flavor, with pine continuing to make its presence known. With an addition of a creamy mouthfeel, it shouldn’t be surprising to see why countless consumers clamor for this rare find for their morning pick me up. Two terpenes represent much of XJ 13’s profile. At 31%, beta caryophyllene makes up the majority of the strain’s profile and is known to be a quality pain suppressant. At 20%, terpinolene is the second most present terpene and provides the aromatic profile with hints of citrus and pine aromas. Humulene (11%) is the third most present, while limonene and numerous others each make up 7% or less of XJ 13’s terpene profile. Living up to a 50/50 hybrid, XJ 13 acts as both an excellent day strain while having the potential to ease numerous evening discomforts. Additionally, XJ 13 is associated with its ability to quickly uplift and provide the consumer with a rush of peacefulness. For those looking to power through their day, XJ 13 is a reliable source of energy that should leave consumers comfortable with chatting up a storm and thinking outside the box. Despite its difficult to come by status, XJ 13 remains a favorite strain for its legacy and benefits. Today, it is regarded as an excellent strain for getting through the day, and could even work into the evening as well. Additionally, with an aroma and flavor that leaves noses and taste buds feeling like creamy citrus groves, it’s no wonder this rare and elusive strain continues to captivate so many.