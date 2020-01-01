 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Skunk Ape TruFlower Pre-Roll 1g

by Trulieve

From an unknown breeder comes Skunk Ape, a cross of Las Vegas Purple Kush and Original Glue. This THC-dominant indica has hashish and coffee aromas with chocolate undertones. Once lit, Skunk Ape gives off earthy and spicy flavors, reminiscent of its kush heritage. Medium-sized buds are deep purple with a thick, frosty coat of trichomes.

At Trulieve, we strive to bring you the relief you need in a product you can trust. Our plants are hand-grown in an environment specially designed to reduce unwanted chemicals and pests, keeping the process as natural as possible at every turn.