  Blackwater Terp Sauce Diamonds

Blackwater Terp Sauce Diamonds

by Tryke Companies

Blackwater Terp Sauce Diamonds by Tryke Companies - Concentrates Solvent

About this product

Blackwater Terp Sauce Diamonds by Tryke Companies

About this strain

Blackwater

Blackwater
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Blackwater is an indica strain typically bred from Mendo Purps and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. Its round, compact buds take on a deep purple color and a sweet grape aroma that blends with subtle undertones of lemon and pine. What begins as a mellow and euphoric cerebral experience melts down to the rest of the body in a head-to-toe euphoric calm that relieves stress and anxiety. Patients have also reported its success in treating pain, appetite loss, and multiple sclerosis. This strain is recommended for late-night consumption as it can cause mental cloudiness and detract from productivity. Blackwater has a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks and produces moderate yields in indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse gardens. The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup awarded Blackwater 3rd place in the indica category.

About this brand

Tryke Companies is committed to the cannabis industry, providing premium grade medical marijuana to our patients. We strive to assist our clients in achieving the quality of life they deserve, through compassionate customer service and a meticulous cultivation process, yielding a wide variety of the best products possible. Tryke is dedicated to setting the bar for all dispensaries nationwide. Talent Tryke Companies' has assembled a team of cannabis business professionals that have successfully built and operated many state regulated medical marijuana facilities in Arizona and Nevada. Our executive team brings together over 135 years of combined experience in the cultivation industry and diverse backgrounds in the business world. Giving Back Tryke Companies is focused on strengthening and improving the community by employing its workers at a living wage, providing substantial tax revenue through sales and excise taxes, and participating in a variety of charitable events and programs.