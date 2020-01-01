 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Dutch Treat Haze Sugar Wax 1g

Dutch Treat Haze Sugar Wax 1g

by Tryke Companies

Two superstars from the Dutch cannabis scene mingle together to rejuvenate genetics from decades passed into an intriguing hybrid that gained popularity in Colorado’s medical market for being both potent and flavorful. Dutch Treat Haze has a complex but undoubtable Haze aroma of pungent earthy tones from Super Silver Haze with the influence of Dutch Treat’s crisp, fruity, and floral flavors to create a captivating sativa-dominant hybrid. Its heady sativa effects are felt almost immediately with an energetic burst of creativity and sociability that uplift your mood and stimulate the appetite

Tryke Companies is committed to the cannabis industry, providing premium grade medical marijuana to our patients. We strive to assist our clients in achieving the quality of life they deserve, through compassionate customer service and a meticulous cultivation process, yielding a wide variety of the best products possible. Tryke is dedicated to setting the bar for all dispensaries nationwide. Talent Tryke Companies' has assembled a team of cannabis business professionals that have successfully built and operated many state regulated medical marijuana facilities in Arizona and Nevada. Our executive team brings together over 135 years of combined experience in the cultivation industry and diverse backgrounds in the business world. Giving Back Tryke Companies is focused on strengthening and improving the community by employing its workers at a living wage, providing substantial tax revenue through sales and excise taxes, and participating in a variety of charitable events and programs.