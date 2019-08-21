Absalon
on August 21st, 2019
Big let down. Doesn't even smell like bud. Loose buds. High is week and lasted only 20 minutes or so. Maybe it was just this crop but i hate i bought a quarter of it.
Night Terror #5 by Tryke Companies
on August 21st, 2019
