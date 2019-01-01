 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
500mg CBD MUSCLE GEL

by TryTheCBD.com

$49.99MSRP

In all of our CBD products, including hemp pain cream in the form of a muscle gel, you can feel assured of full traceability through complete vertical integration, non-GMO hemp cultivars, 100% legal sources, and the use of organic farming practices. When you apply CBD Muscle Gel, the menthol it contains binds with temperature-sensitive receptors in the skin. When you activate these receptors, they may modulate pain signals through the body’s natural pain-relieving systems. This mechanism works similarly to ice but with the additional benefits of Full Spectrum CBD Oil! Cold therapy – or “cryotherapy” – is the practice of applying something cold to the source of pain. For years, cold therapy has been used to reduce pain, swelling, and inflamed nerve activity. Usually, people taking advantage of cold therapy by using ice, cold packs, and ice baths. Now, topical cold therapy pain relievers like CBD Muscle Gel offer all that plus additional benefits. Since it contains 500 mg of Hemp Extracted Full Spectrum CBD, your muscle gel packs an even more powerful punch.

Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures? If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option! CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions