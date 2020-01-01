 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) 3000MG CBD Vape Oil

by TryTheCBD.com

Product Info 200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 3000mg of CBD per 15ML bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, No Nicotine Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Floral, Earth, Spicy, Sweet and Pine. As for the effect the GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Joyful, Euphoric, Quite Spicy, Creating a bit of a cerebral mind-wrap. Scent: Floral, Earth, Spicy, Sweet and Pine Effect: Joyful, Euphoric, Quite Spicy, Creating a bit of a cerebral mind-wrap.

GSC

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures? If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option! CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions