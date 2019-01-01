About this product
Pineapple Express CBD Shatter is made from CBD pure isolate and has Pineapple Express terpenes added to it. Our CBD pure isolate begins its life as Colorado grown industrial hemp. It is then harvested, extracted, refined, and tested to ensure the highest quality end product possible. CBD pure isolate (or CBD crystal) is, in simple terms, the purest form of cannabidiol. When you add terpenes to the mix, it becomes a product known as CBD shatter. Thus, CBD shatter is just a pure isolate of CBD with terpenes blended in. 97%+ Pure Hemp extract. 1000 milligrams. Derived Entirely from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. Non-GMO, Natural Industrial Hemp Oil Extract CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil Pesticide Free
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.