Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Product Info 200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 3000mg of CBD per bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, Non-Nicotine The main ingredient of the 3000 mg Pineapple Express CBD Vape Oil is the Pineapple Express Strain of CBD. Pineapple Express is a sativa strain crossing Trainwreck and Hawaiian. It is potent, flavorful, and long-lasting. The sweet, tropical, cedar flavored strain has uplifting, euphoric, energy-boosting effects. FRAGRANCE: Sweet, tropical, cedar, citrus EFFECT: Uplifting, euphoric, energetic accompanied by a relaxing sensation
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.