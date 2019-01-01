 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pineapple Express 300mg CBD Vaporizer Pen Cartridge

by TryTheCBD.com

$34.99MSRP

About this product

Each vaporizer cartridge comes with the following: *1ml 510 CCELL cartridge pre-filled with high-quality CBD in a TEC Temper base *Natural plant (not cannabis) terpenes based on favorite medical cannabis strain profiles. *300mg of CBD *0% THC.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

TryTheCBD.com Logo
