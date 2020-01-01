 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawnana 1000MG CBD Vape Oil

by TryTheCBD.com

$49.99MSRP

Product Info 66.7mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 1000mg of CBD per 15ML bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, No Nicotine Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the STRAWNANA CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Strawberry, Sweet, Berry. As for the effect, the Strawnana CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Hungry. Scent: Strawberry, Sweet, Berry Effect: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric and Hungry.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

Why Buy CBD Oil Tinctures? Why CBD Tinctures? If you’re new to CBD supplements, tinctures are a great place to start. They are ideal for people who would like to start with with a lower concentration CBD product. They are the most affordable CBD supplement option! CBD tinctures are some of the best all around CBD products! It’s hard to beat the convenience of having a few drops from a tincture as part of your morning routine, or taking the travel size with you on the go to use at your discretion. Looking for something more convenient and more effective? Check out our Full Line of CBD Capsules, Vape Pens and CBD Balms and Lotions