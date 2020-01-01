Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Product Info 200mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 3000mg of CBD per 15ML bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, No Nicotine Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the STRAWNANA CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Strawberry, Sweet, Berry. As for the effect, the Strawnana CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Hungry. Scent: Strawberry, Sweet, Berry Effect: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric and Hungry.
Be the first to review this product.
Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.