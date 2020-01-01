About this product
Product Info 66.7mg PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 1000mg of CBD per 15ML bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, No Nicotine Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the Super Lemon Haze CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Lemon-Citrus. As for the effect the Super Lemon Haze CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Happy, Uplifting, Creative, Soaring and Energetic. Scent: Lemon, Citrus Effect: Happy, Uplifting, Creative, Soaring and Energetic
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.