TumbleWeed Farm is nestled in the fertile lands of eastern Washington, between two rivers that keep the soil moist and beneath the sun that nourishes our naturally grown plants.We’re a small family farm that believes in green growing practices to preserve our planet and raise healthy plants for a healthier life.We believe in sunshine, fresh air, and clean water, and that’s how we farm. We believe in cultivating our client relationships with the same care we cultivate our plants.We believe in honoring the tradition of Marijuana, in laughter, friendships, hard work, and in providing a superior product. Welcome to TumbleWeed Farm. Where quality comes naturally.