  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. TurboTip King (10mm Advanced Filter Tip)

TurboTip King (10mm Advanced Filter Tip)

by TurboTip - Ultra high technology tips

About this product

Two offset screens between an airflow cooling chamber make TurboTip the most advanced filter tip on the market today. Only TurboTip ensures you get the full taste and smoke of your material because we dont' block the smoke. We manage it with airflow handling technology. Try a TurboTip and see what a sophisticated smoke tastes like. SPECIAL LEAFLY OFFER! 50% off your entire order at checkout on TurboTip.net Now you can try the Flavor Amplifier for HALF OFF! Just click "Buy Here" on this page, pick anything you want out from the TurboTip.net web site and get EVERYTHING HALF OFF!!

About this brand

TurboTip upgrades the filter tip to an advanced airflow management system using impossibly tiny offset screens and air cooling chambers. Choose from the 8mm Mini and the 10mm King size. The Mini fits into a rolling machine and makes perfect, high technology art. The King fits to a blunt and smoothes while it cools. Roll the perfect joint, every time, and upgrade your smoking experience. We know you are going to LOVE TurboTip, so we want to make it super easy for you to get a 3 pack! Thats why we are offering a very special 50% off offer for all Leafly users. Just click the "Buy Here" button on any of our products and it will be applied at checkout on the TurboTip. HALF OFF!! Now you can try the Flavor Amplifier for next to nothing.