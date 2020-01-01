Empire $100 Bill Rolling Papers
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$1.99MSRP
TurboTip upgrades the filter tip to an advanced airflow management system using impossibly tiny offset screens and air cooling chambers. TurboTip Mini is your every day filter tip. This filter tip packs an advanced airflow assembly into an 8mm tip and fits in a rolling machine. Roll the perfect joint, every time, and upgrade your smoking experience. Handy 3-pack in a re-sealable tube. Get "The Flavor Amplifier" on the go with this handy pack of TurboTips. Advanced airflow management, cool diffused draw, and an overall better smoking experience are moments away with the 3-pack! Contains 3 TurboTip Mini (8mm) TurboTips SPECIAL LEAFLY OFFER! 50% off your entire order at checkout on TurboTip.net Now you can try the Flavor Amplifier for HALF OFF! Just click "Buy Here" on this page, pick anything you want out from the TurboTip.net web site and get EVERYTHING HALF OFF!!
Be the first to review this product.