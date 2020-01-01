 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
TurboTip Mini Hemp (8mm) Resealable 3 pack

by TurboTip - Ultra high technology tips

We brought the filter game to a new level with TurboTip Hemp! Get the same complex filtering technology in a 100% biodegradable Hemp package. The TurboTip Mini is the same dimension as current filter tips on the market today. Fits in a rolling machine, and provides a massive technology upgrade. TurboTip Mini, its your sophisticated way to smoke. Handy 3-pack in a re-sealable tube. Get "The Flavor Amplifier" on the go with this handy pack of TurboTips. Advanced airflow management, cool diffused draw, and an overall better smoking experience are moments away with the 3-pack! Now in Hemp! Contains 3 TurboTip Mini (8mm) TurboTips

TurboTip upgrades the filter tip to an advanced airflow management system using impossibly tiny offset screens and air cooling chambers. Choose from the 8mm Mini and the 10mm King size. The Mini fits into a rolling machine and makes perfect, high technology art. The King fits to a blunt and smoothes while it cools. Roll the perfect joint, every time, and upgrade your smoking experience. We know you are going to LOVE TurboTip, so we want to make it super easy for you to get a 3 pack! Thats why we are offering a very special 50% off offer for all Leafly users. Just click the "Buy Here" button on any of our products and it will be applied at checkout on the TurboTip. HALF OFF!! Now you can try the Flavor Amplifier for next to nothing.