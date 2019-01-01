 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Black Mamba

by Tweed Vapourizers

$69.99MSRP

About this product

The Black Mamba is a dry herb, conduction vapourizer with precise and even heating. The unique shape and design of this vapourizer allows for a large ceramic chamber that holds about .6 g of material. This vapourizer features an all glass vapour path and a food grade glass mouthpiece as well as a quick heat up time and 5 pre-set temperatures. The internal 1600 mAh charges with the USB charger provided. On Sale for $ 69.99 CAD Ships from Tweed , Ontario , Canada.

About this brand

Tweed Vapourizers offers portable dry herb vapourizers and accessories.