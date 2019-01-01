About this product

The Black Mamba is a dry herb, conduction vapourizer with precise and even heating. The unique shape and design of this vapourizer allows for a large ceramic chamber that holds about .6 g of material. This vapourizer features an all glass vapour path and a food grade glass mouthpiece as well as a quick heat up time and 5 pre-set temperatures. The internal 1600 mAh charges with the USB charger provided. On Sale for $ 69.99 CAD Ships from Tweed , Ontario , Canada.