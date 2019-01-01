 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Black Widow

Black Widow

by Tweed Vapourizers

Write a review
Tweed Vapourizers Vaping Portable Vaporizers Black Widow

$89.99MSRP

About this product

The Black Widow is a dry herb, conduction vapourizer with a quick heat up time and 5 pre-set temperatures. The design of this vapourizer allows for a large ceramic chamber that holds about .5 g of dry herb. This vapourizer features a herb chamber and air path made entirely of ceramic with a stainless steel mouthpiece . The Black Widow vapourizer comes with a concentrate insert so you can also vape concentrates. The internal 2200 mAh battery charges by a USB charger provided. On Sale $ 89.99 CAD Ships from Tweed , Ontario , Canada.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tweed Vapourizers Logo
Tweed Vapourizers offers portable dry herb vapourizers and accessories.