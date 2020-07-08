 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
2:1 CBD:CBN Oil

by Tweedle Farms

Tweedle Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 2:1 CBD:CBN Oil

Our 2:1 CBD:CBN Oil offers an extremely high concentration of CBD and CBN, as well as a substantial concentration of CBC. In our formulation, we use only the highest-quality CBD and CBN distillates, along with organic MCT oil and steam-distilled botanical terpenes. This combination makes for a pleasant flavor and a high-level of bioavailability (especially when used sublingually!). Disclaimer: Because this is a natural product, separation will sometimes occur. Don't forget to SHAKE the bottle before use! Available in three concentrations: 300mg / 200mg CBD + 100mg CBN / 15ml / $65 600mg / 400mg CBD + 200mg CBN / 30ml / $120 900mg / 600mg CBD + 300mg CBN / 30ml / $150 Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Hemp-Derived Distillates, and Terpenes

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!