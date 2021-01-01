AC/DC - High CBD Wax • 80.69% CBD
About this product
Cannabinoid Content: 80.69% CBD, 6.34% CBG, & less than .09% delta9THC Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Pinene Type: Hybrid Nose: Sharp, fresh pine, potting soil, and dank, spiced earth. Recalls the aroma of walking through a forest after spring rain. General: Using a proprietary process, this high-CBD wax is made from broad-spectrum distillate and pure, hemp-derived terpenes, extracted from US-grown AC/DC flower. Although this wax is easily broken down with a dab tool, or even a fingernail, the wax maintains it's integrity, making it an easy and potent addition to any session.
About this brand
Tweedle Farms
About this strain
ACDC
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
