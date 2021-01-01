 Loading…

Hybrid

AC/DC - High CBD Wax • 80.69% CBD

by Tweedle Farms

AC/DC - High CBD Wax • 80.69% CBD

$43.00MSRP

About this product

Cannabinoid Content: 80.69% CBD, 6.34% CBG, & less than .09% delta9THC Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Pinene Type: Hybrid Nose: Sharp, fresh pine, potting soil, and dank, spiced earth. Recalls the aroma of walking through a forest after spring rain. General: Using a proprietary process, this high-CBD wax is made from broad-spectrum distillate and pure, hemp-derived terpenes, extracted from US-grown AC/DC flower. Although this wax is easily broken down with a dab tool, or even a fingernail, the wax maintains it's integrity, making it an easy and potent addition to any session.

About this brand

Tweedle Farms Logo
For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy

