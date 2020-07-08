About this product

The Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture from Tweedle Farms provides a simple, discreet method of ingesting cannabinoids; perfect for those on the go, or for those who prefer to not smoke or vape. Much like our Full Spectrum Tincture, it contains a substantial concentration of minor cannabinoids. However, this product contains a level of THC so low that it cannot be detected by laboratory instruments. Disclaimer: Because this is a natural product, separation will sometimes occur. Don't forget to SHAKE the bottle before use! Available in three concentrations: 250mg / 15ml / $20 500mg / 30ml / $30 1000mg / 30ml / $50 All three bottles contain CBD, CBG, CBN and CBC. Plus, a non-detectable amount of THC. See lab results for a full breakdown.