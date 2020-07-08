About this product

Each gummy contains 25mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD and comes in a pack of 20, which makes for a total of 500mg. Our CBD gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any kind of artificial flavors or colors. Because of that fact, the color and consistency may vary slightly from batch to batch. The texture and flavor are both wonderful. These gummies are juicy and deliciously sweet, without being overwhelming, like a classic berry candy from your childhood. Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice, Citric Acid.