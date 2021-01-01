 Loading…

  5. CBD Gummies • 500mg • Orange Creamsicle

CBD Gummies • 500mg • Orange Creamsicle

by Tweedle Farms

Tweedle Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies • 500mg • Orange Creamsicle

$40.00MSRP

Our CBD gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any kind of artificial flavors or colors. Because of that fact, the color and consistency may vary slightly from batch to batch. Each gummy contains 25mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD and comes in a pack of 20, which makes for a total of 500mg. The flavor is deliciously tart, like that first gulp of fresh-squeezed orange juice. Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice, Citric Acid. This product was made from US-grown hemp flower produced without any pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!

