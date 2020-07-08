 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. CBD Lip Balm • 25mg

CBD Lip Balm • 25mg

by Tweedle Farms

CBD Lip Balm • 25mg

About this product

Our CBD Lip Balm is handmade in Portland, OR by the same caring individuals that craft our Muscle Rubs and Lotion. With the perfect ratio of coconut oil, shea butter, and beeswax, it moisturizes and conditions the lips without making them overly moist or glossy. Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, Peppermint Oil, CBD Isolate Organic Content: 95% Directions: For best results, apply to the affected area 1-3 times daily.

About this brand

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!