CBD Muscle Rub • 1750mg

by Tweedle Farms

Handmade right here in Portland, Oregon, our CBD Muscle Rub combines a variety of nourishing oils infused with a high concentration of cannabinoids. Plus, it contains Arnica, a plant that provides well-established therapeutic benefits, as well as a lovely essential oil blend rich in cooling oils like Camphor and Peppermint. Our Rub is available in three concentrations: 375mg, 750mg, and 1750mg Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract, Organic Olive Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Candelilla, Organic Arnica Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Peppermint, Comfrey, Camphor, Rosemary), Natural Terpenes. Organic Content: 95% Directions: For best results, massage into the affected area 1-3 times daily.

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!

