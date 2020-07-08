About this product

Each one of our mint-flavored, CBN-rich sublingual tablets contains 10mg CBD, 3mg CBN, and a non-detectable amount of THC. Each tin comes with 20 tablets. Curious to learn more about CBN? Check out one of our recent blog posts here. Directions: Give the tablet a quick crunch in your mouth and then allow it to dissolve under your tongue. Ingredients: Waxy Rice Starch, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Anhydrous, Hemp Extract, Xylitol, Natural Flavors, Sucralose, Magnesium Stearate Why use a sublingual tablet? Our sublingual tablets are formulated to offer a precise, fast-acting dose for quick relief when you need it most. This delivery method is very special in that it allows for two things: 1. Your body will absorb a much higher percentage of the available cannabinoid content, meaning you can experience a stronger effect with less cannabinoids. 2. The onset of effects is about 5-10 minutes. It's possible, of course, to swallow the tablet, but this will lower the overall bioavailability of the product and extend the activation time to 60+ minutes.